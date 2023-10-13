Showers will be arriving from the west heading into sundown. The first shower chances arrive right around 8 pm and will continue through the night. Any plans that go further in the night, you will want to bring an umbrella as showers are expected by 10 pm. Rain will continue through the night and into the morning tomorrow. Showers continue into tomorrow morning and the day will feature on and off shower chances with cloudy skies for the solar eclipse. Some breaks in the clouds could present viewing chances, but unlikely. Sunday and Monday could feature some leftover showers. Temperatures will fall through Saturday beginning in the 60s and falling through the 50s in the afternoon. Temps stay in the 50s before warming to the 60s Wednesday. Much of the work week will be dry, with the next chance of rain arriving into next weekend.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction