Over an inch of rain in areas of the Miami Valley, a much-welcomed rain. The weekly total is now over two inches in Dayton. We will see clouds early in the day but those will break up in the afternoon, bringing the sun out for the second half of the day. Temperatures will get into the lower and mid-70s. Tomorrow we jump to the mid-80s, with sunshine, but late in the day, there is a chance of thunderstorms. The weekend will be sunny and thunderstorm chances return Sunday.

