Showers will end tonight, but clouds will linger as cooler moves in. Saturday will start off with lots of clouds, but they will break up as it becomes partly sunny. Humidity will be low, and it will feel nice with highs in the mid-70s.

TONIGHT: A few showers around early on, otherwise mostly cloudy and cool. Low 55

SATURDAY: Clouds becoming mixed with sun, pleasant. High 75

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 58

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. High 85

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 88

It will heat up over the holiday weekend! Highs on Sunday will get into the mid-80s, and upper-80s are expected with dry weather and sunshine on Memorial Day.