Showers end, and skies clear tonight. Fog may form into early Wednesday morning. Wednesday looks partly sunny with just a slight chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon and early evening hours.

TONIGHT: Clearing and cool. Low 52

WEDNESDAY: Patchy morning fog, then partly sunny with a slight chance of a stray shower in the afternoon. High 72

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cool. Low 48

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 73

Temperatures Thursday and Friday mornings will be quite cool with readings in the upper 40s. The afternoons will be pleasant with a lot of sunshine.