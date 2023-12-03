Showers linger into the evening, mainly north. Tonight will get down into the 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will feature a chance of showers in the morning as a low will move just to the south of the Miami Valley, as temperatures will reach the mid 40s. Tuesday morning will bring showers and snow, with little to no accumulation expected as the clipper system moves through. The middle of the week will be in the 40s, with dry weather beginning Wednesday. Warming up Thursday into the 50s where we will stay into the weekend. Rain chances return next weekend.

