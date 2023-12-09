For the first part of December, today will be very mild. Normal high is 43 and today temperatures should pop into the low 60s. Record high today is 65 set back in 1897 and 1946.

A few scattered showers this morning, but showers increase this afternoon. There may even be an isolated storm. Turning much colder tonight with the passage of a cold front. Temperatures will have very little if any recovery on Sunday.

TODAY: Gusty winds, showers likely and mild. High 61

TONIGHT: Showers continue, isolated evening storm. Turning colder. Low 37

SUNDAY: AM rain or snow shower? Much colder, mostly cloudy. High 39.

Sunshine returns as we head back to work and school. Temperatures rebound into the 40s and low 50s this week.