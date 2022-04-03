A small window of clear conditions in some areas, but eventually clouds return around midnight before rain chances move in in the morning hours, and in the work commute. We will not see much rain though, mainly staying under a tenth of rain tomorrow. Rain will move out by the afternoon, but cloudy skies will continue. Dry for most of the night tomorrow, but shower chances increase in the morning hours, and through Tuesday afternoon.



Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. A chance of showers late in the night. A low of 38 degrees. Winds SE at 10-15 mph.



Tomorrow: Showers possible in the morning. Mostly cloudy. A high of 56 degrees. Winds SE becoming S at 5 to 15 mph.



Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible later in the night. A low of 38 degrees. Winds S becoming E at 5 to 10 mph.

