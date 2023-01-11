A big storm system moving out of the Rockies will bring rain back to the Miami Valley. Today will be cloudy and cool with some developing showers. Highs will be up near 50 degrees, and areas south of Dayton have the best chance of rain today.

Tonight, we will continue to see spotty showers or areas of drizzle. Heading into Thursday, steady rain will develop through the morning drive. We will see heavy rain at times, and the potential is there for some thunder, too. The day still looks warmer than normal, with highs in the mid-50s. Winds shift in from the northwest, and increase in the afternoon and evening. This will bring in colder air for the end of the week.

TODAY: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers developing. High 50

TONIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with a few showers. Low 45

THURSDAY: Rain likely. Cool, and becoming breezy. High 54

THURSDAY NIGHT: Windy with rain changing to snow. Any accumulation under 1/2″. Low 30

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and much colder with scattered snow showers. Any accumulation under 1/2″. High 34

As colder air moves in behind the storm, rain will change to snow Thursday night. Scattered snow showers are expected through a blustery Friday. Light accumulations are possible.