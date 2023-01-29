Rain showers that developed overnight are moving out of the area and temperatures will hit the upper 40s today.

After a cold frontal passage, temperatures will be more winter-like on Monday and Tuesday. As rain tapers off, it could mix with a few snowflakes on Sunday night and a snow shower is possible Monday morning.

Today: A high of 48 degrees. Rain showers, mostly in the morning.

Tonight: A low of 30 degrees. Slight chance for a rain-snow mix.

Tomorrow: A high of 33 degrees. Slight chance of a morning snow shower.