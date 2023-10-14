Temperatures continue to fall into the evening. Overnight lows through the next week will mainly be in the 40s. We could see isolated shower chances Sunday and into Sunday morning. Temperatures to end the weekend will be in the mid 50s, continuing early into the week. We reach the 60s by Tuesday and will stay in that range through the rest of the work week. We stay dry through much of the work week, but a system will push in late Thursday and into the weekend bringing more shower chances to the Miami Valley.

