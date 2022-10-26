The bulk of the showers are coming to an end later this morning. Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s for much of the day as a cold front moves through. Winds pick up in the afternoon gusting to 30 mph, which will make it feel even cooler. Tomorrow the sun comes out and is here to stay. Temperatures remain in the 50s tomorrow but get in the mid-60s by Saturday. The next chance for showers arrives Sunday in the evening through Monday.



Today: A high of 57 degrees. Morning showers give way to afternoon clouds. Windy in the afternoon.

Tonight: A low of 38 degrees. Mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow: A high of 58 degrees. Mostly sunny skies.

