Showers end tonight, but there could be reduced visibility for the morning commute. Areas of dense fog will be likely into Friday morning. School delays are possible as well. We expect the fog to lift through late morning, and eventually the sun will come out in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Showers end, partly to mostly cloudy with areas of dense fog after midnight. Low 60

FRIDAY: Areas of fog in the morning, then gradually becoming partly sunny. High 78

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing and a little cooler. Low 57

SATURDAY: Patchy morning fog again, then mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High near 80

Warmer than normal temperatures are expected this weekend. Highs will be in the low 80s, and humidity will remain at comfortable levels. The above normal temperatures continue into the first week of October.