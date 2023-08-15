Showers end overnight, and it looks like we will see some late night clearing. That will lead to the possibility of morning fog, but we should see a lot of sunshine on Wednesday. It will be a nice day!

TONIGHT: Showers end with some late night clearing. Patchy late night fog. Low 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. High near 80

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and mild. Low near 60

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning with increasing afternoon clouds and breezy, a few scattered showers or thunderstorms late day. High 85

A cold front will move through Thursday night, bringing a few showers and thunderstorms back into the Miami Valley. Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Friday behind the front. After that, it really heats up over the weekend.