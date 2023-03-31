DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We start the day off with showers through the Miami Valley that have soaked the roads.

We will see mainly dry conditions in the afternoon, with chances of showers in the early evening. A line of strong storms is possible from around midnight until 3 AM. Damaging winds will be the main threat, but some heavy downpours are possible.

Wind gusts will pick up this afternoon and will be at their highest Saturday morning and midday. We could see gusts up to 60 mph which could cause more power outages this weekend. It will be a bit cooler and calm on Sunday before temperatures in the 70s arrive next week.