An approaching cold front will bring showers to the Miami Valley this afternoon. Rain becomes likely, and there is a slight chance of a couple rumbles of thunder. It won’t be as warm, with highs expected in the mid to upper 70s.

Showers continue overnight and a few may linger Friday morning. Clouds will gradually break up and the sun will come out Friday afternoon. But a second cold front moves in through the evening hours, and this will kick off a few more showers and bring in the coolest air we’ve seen so far this season.

TODAY: Cloudy and not as warm with showers developing in the afternoon. High 77

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers likely. Low 60

FRIDAY: Morning clouds, slight shower chance, then decreasing afternoon clouds. High 72

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and much cooler with a few spotty showers. High 56

Saturday morning will feel quite chilly, with temperatures in the 40s. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s throughout the weekend.