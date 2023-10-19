Low pressure will bring a cold front into the Miami Valley today into tonight. This will bring occasional showers and windy conditions. Dayton will see a high in the mid 60s, but it will be cooler in the western counties, where rain develops first.

Showers will continue overnight, and even into Friday. Temperatures will turn a bit cooler for the end of the week and the upcoming weekend.

TODAY: Cloudy, becoming windy with scattered showers. High 64

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 50

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool with scattered showers. High 60

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with a few showers. High 58

A few showers will be possible Saturday, but there will also be a lot of dry time. Sunday looks dry and cool, and Sunday night we expect areas of frost to develop as temperatures drop well down into the 30s.