Plans for this evening include thickening cloud cover and an increase in moisture. Showers develop mainly after 11 PM. Most of the evening should be dry, especially the further north that you live. Can not rule out some light rain this evening, but with the dry air in place it will take some time for the rain to reach the ground.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Showers develop late tonight with an isolated storm possible. Not as cold. Low 52

FRIDAY: Scattered showers likely with isolated storms possible. Breezy. High 64

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few showers possible. Low 45

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers develop in the afternoon. Mild. High 67.

Chances of showers persist through Tuesday. Temperatures turn cooler on Sunday and highs stay in the 50s through mid week.