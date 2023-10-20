Scattered showers will continue on and off today, with breezy and cool conditions in place. Coverage will decrease in the afternoon, and the chance of rain will then diminish through the evening hours.

Tonight will clear a bit, and it will be chilly, with lows in the mid 40s. Saturday will start off with some sunshine, but clouds will increase in the afternoon hours. As a clipper system drops in, we will have the chance of a few showers crossing the area, but not everyone will see rain.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool with scattered showers. High 58

TONIGHT: Showers ending, clouds break late. Low 44

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool with a few spotty showers. High 60

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool. High 55

It will dry out on Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be even cooler, only reaching the mid 50s. We expect areas of frost Sunday night as temperatures drop into the mid 30s.