Showers and thunderstorms continue overnight. Shower chances diminish after 10 tonight. Clouds begin to taper off later in the night. Tomorrow is going to be another beautiful one, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for highs, and mostly sunny skies. Overnight will bring chances of thunderstorms that could be severe with damaging hail and damaging winds. Monday will be cooler as a cold front moves through, with highs early in the week in the 70s.



Tonight: A low of 62 degrees. Showers and storms early. Mostly cloudy then clouds clear late.



Tomorrow: A high of 86 degrees. Mostly sunny skies. A slight chance of an afternoon stray storm.



Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms. Some could be severe. A low of 57 degrees.

