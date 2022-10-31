Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Waking up to cloudy skies and showers around the Miami Valley. We will continue to see that through the day. Temperatures expected to get into the mid 60s this afternoon, after starting the day right around 60. Showers begin to move out through the late night.

Tomorrow there will be clouds to begin the day, but through the afternoon, clouds will move out. We enter the 70s on Thursday and are pushing record highs this weekend.



Today: A high of 66. Showers and cloudy skies.

Tonight: A low of 53. Showers and cloudy skies.

Tomorrow: A high of 66 degrees. Clouds in the morning, sunshine through the afternoon.