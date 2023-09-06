Showers continue through the Miami Valley heading into the evening hours. We will continue to see that chance into the early night. Shower and thunderstorm chances end at around midnight. We will be partly cloudy. Tomorrow will feature mainly cloudy conditions but in the afternoon we will see some clearing becoming partly cloudy before the sun goes down. Dew points will fall into the mid 60s, and overnight into the 50s becoming dry and marking the end to the heat and humidity. Highs will be in the upper 70s with a chance of a stray shower through the day. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s into the weekend and next week. We will stay mainly dry but we could see shower chances on Tuesday.

