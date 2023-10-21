Temperatures got to around 60 degrees today in Dayton and had some rain on and off through the day and into the night. Temperatures overnight will fall into the lower 40s, with clouds continuing through Sunday morning, with the sun showing by the middle of the day. Temps will be in the mid 50s, and overnight frost will form, which is why some areas have a freeze watch in place Sunday night. Early into the week, the Miami Valley will be dry and warming up to the mid 70s on Wednesday. By the end of the week, showers are possible with temperatures hanging around 70 degrees.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction