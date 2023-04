After a day filled with rain, the evening will come to an end dry. We will still see cloudy skies overnight, with temps falling into the upper 30s with showers and wind gusts up to 35 mph. We continue to see showers and breezy conditions Monday. Temperatures will make it into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Showers move out in the late afternoon, then we dry out. Warmer temperatures in the midweek with sunshine. We hit the 80s on Thursday, before showers and storms return in time for the weekend.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction