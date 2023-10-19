Showers will continue through Friday. Temperatures will turn a bit cooler for the end of the week and the upcoming weekend. Even on Saturday, there still could be a couple of showers moving through.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and cool with scattered showers. Low 50

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool with scattered showers. High 58

FRIDAY NIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy and chilly. Low 44

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with a few showers. High 58

Sunday looks dry and cool, and Sunday night we expect areas of frost to develop as temperatures drop into the 30s under clear skies. After a cool Monday, temperatures will warm into the 70s for the middle part of next week.