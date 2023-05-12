Tonight, scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two continue. Lows will be mild, in the mid 60s, but humidity levels will be elevated. More showers will be possible on Saturday through early afternoon, perhaps even some thunder.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild with scattered showers and a thunderstorm possible. Low 64

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a few spotty showers, a chance of thunder. High 78

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and a little cooler. Low 58

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a late afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm. High 74

We will enjoy a lot of dry time on Mother’s Day, but there will be the slight chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm. Dry weather returns on Monday with lower humidity and cooler temperatures.