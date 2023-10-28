Showers are approaching the Miami Valley as the sun has gone down. A cold front moved through in the overnight hours and the parent low has weekend leaving a stationary front. Another low in Texas is forming at the moment, and we are currently downstream of that trough, where there is ample moisture combining with the upward moving air resulting in heavy rain at times through the overnight hours. Tomorrow we will start the morning with showers before 10 AM, then a big break in the afternoon, before another round of heavy rain returns overnight. Precipitation totals from these two nights of rain will amount to between 1 and 1.5 inches, with locally heavier amounts. Monday will begin a big cooldown with highs in the mid 40s. Tuesday night we could see some flurries, but not expecting any accumulations. Warmer by the end of the week getting up to 60 by next Saturday.

