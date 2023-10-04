Clouds increase tonight with temperatures staying well above normal, only dropping into the low to mid 60s. Thursday will start off dry, but in the afternoon, showers will develop. Temperatures won’t be as warm with highs only reaching the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and mild. Low 65

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and not as warm with showers developing in the afternoon. High 77

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 60

FRIDAY: Chance of an early morning shower, then partly sunny and cooler. High 70

It will be much cooler for Friday and the weekend. By Sunday morning, some locations may see overnight lows in the 30s. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will only be in the mid to upper 50s.