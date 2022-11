Clouds have gradually thickened through the afternoon. As we head into the evening we await showers to arrive right around midnight or a little later. We could see upwards of an inch of rain when this system moves out tomorrow evening. Showers will be their most heaviest before the sun comes up. Temperatures get cool to start to work week, but quickly get to near 60 on Tuesday. Overnight we will see shower chances that will continue into Wednesday. The second half of the week is much colder.

