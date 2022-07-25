Overnight will be mostly cloudy and pleasantly mild with lows in the mid 60s. We can’t rule out a few spotty sprinkles after midnight. On Tuesday, active weather returns to the region with showers and a thunderstorm possible.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with a sprinkle possible after midnight. Low 64

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and a chance of thunder. High 76

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and mild with a few showers, chance of a thunderstorm. Low 66

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 84

Rain chances will continue on Wednesday and Thursday as a front lingers in the region. The front will eventually push through as a cold front and usher in some very pleasant weather for Friday and the upcoming weekend, just in time for the air show and the Celtic Festival.