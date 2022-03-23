Unsettled weather will continue today, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Any of the thunderstorms this afternoon could be strong to severe, with damaging wind, hail or even a tornado possible. It will be windy and mild, with highs in the mid-upper 60s.

A few evening thunderstorms will taper off to scattered showers, and it will turn cooler tonight. Expect a mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler day on Thursday. There will still be a few showers possible.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sun possible. Windy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 67

TONIGHT: Evening thunderstorm then mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Windy and turning chilly. Low 43

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with scattered showers. High 52

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with scattered showers. High 50

Cool air will continue to filter in through the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will only be in the mid-40s, and overnight lows will drop below freezing. We can’t rule out some snowflakes mixing in with any showers around on Saturday.