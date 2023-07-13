A slow-moving cold front will bring the chance of showers and thunderstorms today. While an isolated area of thunderstorms is impacting Butler, Warren and Clinton counties to the south of Dayton this morning, more will develop in the mid to late afternoon. Any of the afternoon thunderstorms will have the potential to produce heavy downpours, damaging wind and hail. Stay weather aware today!

A few evening thunderstorms will linger, but rain will come to an end overnight. Some fog will form heading into Friday morning. We expect a nice finish to the week with a mix of sun and clouds and dry weather.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 85

TONIGHT: Evening thunderstorm, then partly cloudy. Low 68

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and very warm. High 88

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 85

Rain chances return Saturday, as numerous showers and thunderstorms impact the area. It will continue to be warm and humid.