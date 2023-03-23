FLOOD WATCH for much of the Miami Valley from 8 pm Thursday through 2 pm Saturday.

A cold front moving through the Miami Valley is bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, and there will be the potential for some hail in any thunderstorm that develops. Today will be the warmest day of the week, as southerly winds increase ahead of the front. Highs will reach the mid and upper 60s.

It will turn chilly behind the front tonight, with lows dropping into the low 40s. The front will stall south of Dayton, and this will keep rain chances going tonight and into Friday.

TODAY: Cloudy, windy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 68

TONIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with showers. Low 42

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cooler with rain likely. High 50

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain likely. Low 47

SATURDAY: Showers likely, ending by mid to late afternoon. Windy and mild. High 60

Saturday will still be unsettled, with rain likely. The wind really cranks up, and gusts may be as high as 45-50 mph. It looks drier and calmer on Sunday.