Showers and thunderstorms will move into the Miami Valley today. It will not be a wash-out, as there will be periods of dry weather. But the chance for rain is there at any time. Some of the thunderstorms this evening into the overnight hours will have the potential to be strong to severe, with damaging wind, hail or a tornado possible.

The severe threat will come to an end after 2am, and showers will linger beyond that. These will come to an end by the Thursday morning drive to work. We expect a dry day Thursday, with increasing sunshine and cooler temperatures.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 72

TONIGHT: Windy with showers and thunderstorms. Low 46

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. High 60

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and continued breezy. High 64

Dry weather will continue on Friday, with seasonable temperatures.