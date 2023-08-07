Showers and thunderstorms are likely today as a storm system moves across the region. After heavy downpours this morning, there will be a break in the rain, with additional thunderstorms popping up this afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy, breezy and humid, but not as warm. Highs will only be in the upper 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms end tonight, and it will become partly cloudy. Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny and dry. Humidity will be lower, so it will feel pleasantly warm with highs in the lower 80s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 78

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy, and turning less humid. Low 62

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 82

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid. A slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm by evening. High 85

Dry weather will continue through most of Wednesday, with the slight chance of an evening shower. Rain chances increase even more for Thursday.