A cold front moving towards the Miami Valley will kick off showers and thunderstorms today. While it looks dry through the morning hours, the potential for strong storms will increase after 2pm. Damaging wind and hail will be the main severe weather threats this afternoon and evening.

Scattered showers and a chance of thunder will be around through lunchtime on Thursday. Then it will dry out through the afternoon, as cooler air moves in behind the front.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm, humid and a little breezy. A 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 85

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 60

THURSDAY: Scattered morning showers and the chance of thunder. Drying out after lunchtime, mostly cloudy, cooler and less humid. High 72

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 77

On Friday, we will enjoy low humidity and comfortable temperatures. After a refreshingly cool morning in the 50s, highs will reach the upper 70s. The weekend looks a little warmer, with afternoon highs back in the 80s.