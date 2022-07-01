A cold front moves in tonight bringing showers and thunderstorms. Showers will end early Saturday followed by the return of dry conditions which should last through at least Sunday.

TONIGHT: Muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68

SATURDAY: Chance of an early morning shower or thunderstorm, then partly sunny, warm and turning less humid. High 87

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 66

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warm. High 88

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly sunny, hot and more humid with a shower or thunderstorm possible toward evening. High 92

Independence day will be hot with only a low chance of rain late in the day. A better chance of much needed rain will be around for Tuesday through Friday in an unsettled weather pattern.