Warm and humid conditions continue here in the Miami Valley, and as low-pressure tracks across the region, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon. Any thunderstorm will have the potential to produce strong wind, hail or a tornado. It’s a day to stay weather-aware!

We will continue to see a spotty shower or thunderstorm into the night. It will turn slightly cooler behind this system with lows dropping into the mid 50s. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 60s, and morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine.

TODAY: Clouds and a little sun, warm and humid. A chance of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 76

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers or thunderstorms. Low 54

TUESDAY: Morning clouds then afternoon sun. Breezy and mild. High 69

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 74

A return to mostly sunny conditions is expected on Wednesday. Temperatures will start to warm again, with highs back in the mid 70s.