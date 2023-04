A warm night is on tap with temps getting down to the upper 50s with increasing cloud cover. Temperatures tomorrow will fall in the midday after a cold front moves through, maxing out temperatures to the upper 60s, then cooling off in the afternoon. We will see showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Overnight there will be light shower chances. Monday will be a wet start to the week and colder, then sunny and warmer in the midweek. Shower chances return in time for the weekend.

