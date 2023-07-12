Tonight will be mostly dry but more humid with only a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly late night. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become more likely on Thursday, and heavy downpours, wind and hail will all be possible. Stay weather aware this week!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy with a slight chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm. Low 70

THURSDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 85

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, best chance before midnight. Low 68

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. High 88

It looks like we’ll see a break in rain chances on Friday. Showers and thunderstorms become more likely again on Saturday.