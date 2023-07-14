It will be mostly clear tonight, but clouds begin to increase again toward sunrise. Showers and thunderstorms will be on and off Saturday. Some of the storms may be on the strong side later in the afternoon and early evening. For the Dragons 5K Saturday, have the rain gear ready to go for the morning hours.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy with increasing late night clouds. Low 68

SATURDAY: Periods of showers and thunderstorms. High 82

SATURDAY NIGHT: A few evening showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy and mild. Low 66

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warm. High 86

Sunday looks dry, and sunshine returns to the Miami Valley. On Monday, once again there will be the chance of showers and thunderstorms.