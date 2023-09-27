After a very dry September so far, we finally have some rain in the forecast. We expect scattered showers and thunderstorms today, becoming most numerous this afternoon and evening. Highs this afternoon will be right around normal, in the mid 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight. Coverage will decrease heading into Thursday morning, but additional showers will pop up in the afternoon hours.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 75

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 61

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High 73

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and seasonably warm. High 77

It will dry out for the end of the week. With some sun on Friday, highs will rise into the upper 70s. And a warming trend will continue into the weekend, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 80s.