DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — We are tracking a strong cold front across the Ohio Valley today. Temperatures rise into the upper 60s this morning ahead of the front. Showers and storms develop with the front and a few storms may become severe with strong winds as the main threat today. As the front passes, temperatures drop sharply into the 50s. Non thunderstorm winds may gust as high as 35 mph today.

TODAY: Scattered showers and storms, turning colder and windy. High of 68 and falling.

TONIGHT: On/off showers, may mix with a few flakes mainly north. Windy and much colder. Low 39

MONDAY: Windy and much colder. Periods of rain and snow showers. High 46.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday as temperatures moderate into the 50s. Warmer mid week with highs in the 70s. Stormy weather and turning colder by next weekend.