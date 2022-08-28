The heat and humidity was on today, and that will continue into the early work week. Another day that gets near 90 degrees but a good chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the Miami Valley. The late afternoon into the early evening features a chance for some damaging winds with some storms. As a cold front moves through Tuesday, temperatures will cool to the lower 80s with a lot of sunshine.



Tonight: A low of 71 degrees. A chance of thunderstorms and partly cloudy skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 89 degrees. Partly cloudy with some thunderstorms in the afternoon.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 68 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

