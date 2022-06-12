You may notice an increase in the humidity today as temperatures warm into the low 80s but it will feel more like the mid 80s. This will likely still be a cool day relative to the upcoming mid week when highs reach into the 90s.

Showers and storms are in the forecast for this afternoon. A few storms may become severe. High winds and heavy rain are the main threats today. Severe weather is also possible Monday afternoon.

TODAY: Lots of clouds, more humid. PM showers and storms. A few storms may become severe. High 82.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms. Warm and muggy. Low near 70.

MONDAY: Hot and humid. PM showers and storms, some may become severe. High 88. Heat indices in the mid 90s.

We have the potential to have our first heat wave of the season this week and we may reach or exceed a couple of record highs as well. Humidity values will be very high and mid week it may feel as hot as 108 degrees. Take extra precautions this week with the high heat and humidity such as staying hydrated.