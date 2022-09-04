Grab that umbrella and/or rain jacket today if you plan to be outside. Showers and storms are in the forecast again today and roadways will likely be wet. Severe weather is not expected however storms may still produce gusty winds, small hail and heavy downpours. Slow moving storms may cause ponding on roadways or flooding.

TODAY: Scattered showers and storms likely. Humid. High near 80

TONIGHT: A few showers and storms. Muggy. Low 68

LABOR DAY (MONDAY): Periods of showers and storms. Humid. High 78

Rain chances continue for basically every day next week. By the middle to the end of the week though, chances are much lower. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.