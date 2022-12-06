Tonight, some heavier showers move through as a low pressure system tracks along a stalled front. Rain will move out early Wednesday morning, but areas of fog will again be possible.

TONIGHT: Showers likely with areas of fog. Low 46

WEDNESDAY: Morning fog, slight chance of a shower, then mostly cloudy and cool. High 52

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and chilly. Low 36

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cool with a chance of rain in the late afternoon and evening. High 48

Most of Wednesday will be dry, and Thursday will start dry, too. But the potential for showers will increase by late Thursday afternoon into the evening. Showers will linger into Friday with dry weather returning just in time for the weekend.