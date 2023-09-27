Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight. Coverage will decrease heading into Thursday morning, but additional showers will pop up in the afternoon hours.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 62

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, chance of a thunderstorm. High 73

THURSDAY NIGHT: Chance of an evening shower, then partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 60

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 78

It will dry out for the end of the week. With some sun on Friday, highs will rise into the upper 70s. And a warming trend will continue into the weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 80s.