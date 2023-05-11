Tonight, clouds will increase ahead of a warm front. This feature will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area on Friday. It will feel more humid at the end of the week as well.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and mild with a chance of a late night shower. Low 62

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and more humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 78

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and mild with showers, a thunderstorm possible. Low 64

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a few showers, a thunderstorm possible. Best chance of rain in the morning. High 78

While scattered showers and thunderstorms are still possible on Saturday, it is now looking drier on Mother’s Day. There is just a slight shower chance later in the day.