Clouds return to the area after midnight. On Wednesday, most of the day will be dry, but a shower chance arrives in the mid to late afternoon. Rain chances increase significantly for Thursday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 34

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cool with showers developing in the afternoon. High 50

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers. Low 45

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool with periods of rain, a thunderstorm is possible. Rain may be heavy. High 54

A strong storm system will move across the Miami Valley on Thursday. This will bring widespread rain; it looks like a wet day! It will be breezy and cool with highs in the mid 50s. Colder air moving in behind the storm will change rain to snow Thursday night. Some small accumulations are possible. Friday will be blustery and much colder along with a few snow showers.