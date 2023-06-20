A nearly stationary low to our south will continue to impact the Miami Valley most of this week. It will keep numerous clouds in the area, the potential for occasional showers and the chance of thunder. High temperatures will also run below normal, generally in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

While rain is possible at times each day, it looks like Wednesday will feature a good deal of dry time. The sun will even make an appearance between the clouds. But then rain chances increase again for the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid with scattered showers and a chance of thunder. High 78

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Low 62

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and breezy with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 80

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High 75

Over the weekend, high temperatures will push back into the low and mid 80s. Rain chances, however, will continue.